Homeschooled high school students can take UAB college courses for credit

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB has options for homeschooled students looking to get a head start on their college education.
The university allows 11th and 12th grade homeschool students to enroll in courses offered at the college.
But the deadline is quickly approaching. You need to apply by Saturday August 1st.
During this pandemic, UAB says they've seen more interest in this program.
“I also think that it’s word of mouth,” said Deidre Murrary, Associate Director of Online Special Programs and Dual Enrollment. “When you have one or two homeschool students saying, ‘Hey, I’m taking classes at UAB,’ and, ‘Oh, you are? I didn’t know you could do that.’ And then the next thing you know, you’ve got an influx of homeschool students from that particular area.”
UAB is also hosting Homeschool Day on October 5th as a resource for homeschool families.
