U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches ‘Save Space Camp’ Campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center held a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to make an important financial announcement about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the center and Space Camp operations.
The news event took place at the Davidson Center for Space Exploration.
See the full announcement in the below video:
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center and its Space Camp are in jeopardy of permanent closure due to economic challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Space Camp are launching a “Save Space Camp” campaign. The campaign is seeking donations to continue Space Camp’s mission of education and inspiration.
On March 13, the Center closed due to the surge in coronavirus cases in the U.S. The museum reopened in late May, but with far fewer than normal visitors.
Space Camp did not reopen until June 28, and then with only 20 percent of its usual attendance. With limited admission from international students and school groups this fall and winter, Space Camp will again close for week long camp programs in September.
Two-thirds of revenue was lost due to the pandemic. In May, the Rocket Center laid off one third of its full-time employees and was unable to employ an additional 700 part-time employees who typically work in all areas of Space Camp and the museum. The majority of the remaining full-time employees have been furloughed since April.
Guests at today’s briefing included:
- John Nerger, Chairman of the Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission
- Louie Rameriz, USSRC CEO and Executive Director
- Ben Chandler, Chairman of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation Board of Directors
For more information on the “Save Space Camp” campaign, please visit savespacecamp.com.
