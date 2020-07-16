2020 Birmingham Youth Football season canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 2020 Birmingham Youth Football season is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners of the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board met at a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday and voted unanimously to not allow youth football in city-operated athletic facilities and parks.
Three local football associations - Magic City, Metro and United - are affected by the decision. The three leagues represent a combined 21 teams, 3,000-plus players and hundreds of cheerleaders.
“It was the responsible but difficult decision to make,” said Montal Morton, president of Birmingham Park and Recreation Board. “We all know the important role sports can have in the life of a child, but, like many other organizations around the state and country, we could not see a reasonable way that play could occur while providing the necessary safety measures to protect the many people who could potentially be impacted over a long season.”
