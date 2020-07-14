How do you know if you’ve fully recovered from COVID-19?

“So, what we look at is, we say, ‘Well, what day did your symptoms start?’ So, once it’s been ten days since your symptoms started and you’ve been without fevers for at least three days without having to use medication, like acetaminophen or ibuprofen, and you’ve had improvement of your symptoms, then we say, ‘Okay, you can come off of your quarantine,’” Dr. Willeford said.