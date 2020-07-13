Request for funds, new appointment-based drive-thru testing locations in Birmingham

July 13, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President William Parker said Monday he believes the need for testing and other COVID-related issues will continue into December, and he is planning to make a $7 million dollar request from the $1.8 billion in Federal CARES Act funding from the county and state officials.

Parker said he’ll release more on the request later this week.

Parker also said he has partnered with local healthcare providers to increase testing sites throughout the city.

Last week the drive-thru site located at Legion Field tested over 800 people.

The Legion Field site opened in May, operating by appointment from 9:00am to 4:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Here is a list of the upcoming appointment-based drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations:

Location: Collegeville Center

3031 29th Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Date: July 15, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m.- 12 noon

Details: The testing is for those with or without symptoms.

Please call 205-407-9696 to schedule your appointment.

Location: North Birmingham Homes

3127 43rd Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35207

Date: July 22, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m.- 12 noon

Details: The testing is for those with or without symptoms.

Please call 205-407-9696 to schedule your appointment.

Location: Joyful News Christian Center

3106 27th Street North

Birmingham, AL 35207

Date: July 29, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m.- 12 noon

Details: The testing is for those with or without symptoms.

Please call 205-407-9696 to schedule your appointment.

Location: Macedonia 17th Street Baptist Church

1405 14th Avenue North

Birmingham Alabama 35204

Date: August 5, 2020

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 noon

Details: The testing is for those with or without symptoms.

Please call 205-407-9696 to schedule your appointment.

Location: Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

980 Huffman Road

Birmingham, Alabama 32125

Date: July 15, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Details: To schedule and appointment call 205-975-2819

