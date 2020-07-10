Violent crime down 26 percent in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Total violent crimes reported is down 26 percent over the same time last year.
Birmingham Police released a video detailing homicide, rape, robbery and other violent crimes.
BPD spokesperson Sergeant Mauldin says the reason crime is down is not just attributed to the pandemic. He credited some of the reductions with targeted policing initiatives.
“Rape cases are down 59.2 percent, robbery is down 46.8 percent,” Aryana Garza read in the video posted on BPD social media platforms.
Homicides though, are just 3.8 percent down, with 51 lives lost this year compared to 53 by this time in 2019.
Car thefts and breaking and entering vehicles are both down more than 30 percent as well.
Domestic violence statistics were not included on the list.
