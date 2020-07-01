Cullman Regional spokesperson says she’s ‘not surprised’ by Cullman County COVID-19 Risk Indicator data

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has unveiled its color coded COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard, and some counties in our viewing area that had low numbers of COVID-19 cases just weeks ago, are now in the “very high risk” category.
Cullman County is one such area.
A spokesperson from Cullman Regional Hospital said she wasn’t surprised Cullman County is in the “very high risk” category because people are not following the recommended guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus.
Lindsey Dossey said she’s not just concerned about the number of cases going up, but also the number of people who need to be hospitalized because of the virus.
She said back in March and April the number of cases remained low in Cullman County because people were staying at home.
But now that cities have reopened, Dossey said 11 people have been treated for COVID-19 at Cullman Regional.
Eight people are still in the hospital, and one is on a ventilator.
“There’s a safe way to get out and do things, and there’s an unsafe way to get out and do things,” Dossey said.
“And again, there are three simple things: wash your hands, wear a mask stay six feet apart. Then we can all continue to live. Yes, it looks different, but it doesn’t keep us indoors in our house quarantined from everybody. We all need interaction with people, and we all understand that. So, I think if we could just do those three simple things, I think we will be able to continue to live and not be shut down again,” Dossey explained.
Dossey said the patients who’ve been admitted to Cullman Regional range in age from 41 to 87, so it’s not just people over 65 who are being impacted by the virus.
She said the hospital is working with city and county leaders to help encourage people to follow those guidelines.
