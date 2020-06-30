As health order extends, lawmakers want some authority

“I think when we get done with this, when we get on the other side of all this, regardless of who the governor is, I do think we need to sit down and take a hard look at the scope of emergency orders. What powers are there and what are not, because right now it’s pretty vague. I think there needs further defining of what those powers are and that’s no reflection on Gov. Ivey. I just think with any governor, when you have that broad and vague of an area, I think it is confusing to both the executive and legislative branches of government.”