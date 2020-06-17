From NY to AL: New restaurant to open in Pepper Place in Birmingham later this year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blueroot Company will be joining the Pepper Place food scene later this year.
This will be Blueroot’s flagship location, and the eatery will be located in the heart of the Pepper Place district.
The fast-healthy concept includes salads, grain bowls, breakfast bites, and superfood snacks.
The Pepper Place flagship will serve as Blueroot’s home base for its customers as well as its catering and production operations. It builds on the company’s small outpost in Mountain Brook Village (coming this summer) by offering extended hours and a more robust menu, including customized salads, toasts and smoothies.
Owner Jennifer Ryan relocated from New York City to the Magic City.
“Growing up in southern California heavily influenced my view on health and nutrition. I harnessed early lessons about eating whole foods for energy and sustenance, and tried to apply those lessons while playing Division I athletics, working full time in New York, or traveling for my job,” said Ryan. “When my husband and I moved to Birmingham, we celebrated the burgeoning food scene, but lamented the lack of healthy, convenient choices. Blueroot was born to bring a bright and healthy option to our Birmingham community, especially for those on the move.”
Blueroot also marries the two elements Ryan loved most about the Birmingham food scene: locally sourced produce and locally cultivated talent.
Ryan said she found her complement in expertise and vision in local talent Robin Bashinsky, whom she brought on as the company’s chef. Bashinsky has a background in fine dining and two James Beard Awards.
