Woman shot at Lake Lurleen State Park

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A female Northport resident was shot at Lurleen State Park Saturday evening June 6 around 7:00 p.m.
The suspect has been identified as 28-year-old, Bailey Jones.
Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes says that both Jones and the female victim knew each other and came to the park together with friends and family members.
As they were packing, both Jones and the victim engaged into an altercation, during which Jones shot the victim.
The female victim sustained an non-life threatening injury.
Jones was charged with 2nd degree Assault and has been booked into the Northport county jail.
