A variation of Jo Mama’s World Famous Spaghetti Sauce

INGREDIENTS:
2 lbs Italian sausage, casings removed (mild or hot)
1 small onion, chopped (optional)
3-4 garlic cloves, minced
1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
2 (6 ounce) cans tomato paste
2 (15 ounce) cans tomato sauce
2 cups water (for a long period of simmering for flavors to meld. If you don’t want to simmer it as long, add less)
3 teaspoons basil
2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
1 1⁄2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 - 1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1⁄4 teaspoon fresh coarse ground black pepper
1⁄4 cup red wine (a good Cabernet!)
1 lb thin spaghetti
Parmesan cheese
DIRECTIONS:
In large, heavy stockpot, brown Italian sausage, breaking up as you stir.
Add onions and continue to cook, stirring occasionally until onions are softened.
Add garlic, tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce and water.
Add basil, parsley, brown sugar, salt, crushed red pepper, and black pepper.
Stir well and barely bring to a boil.
Stir in red wine.
Simmer on low, stirring frequently for at least an hour. A longer simmer makes for a better sauce, just be careful not to let it burn!
Cook spaghetti according to package directions.
Spoon sauce over drained spaghetti noodles and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
