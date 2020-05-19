Mayor Woodfin: Company sent wrong masks, ‘swindled’ City of Birmingham

WBRC FOX6 reached out the City of Montgomery to see how its dealings with the company were and was told by a spokesman there is no record of any contact with Metron Marketing and Distribution. A spokesman for Kaiser Permanente of California told WBRC FOX6 in an email, “I’m not sure how we wound up on this company’s list of clients. I spoke to our supply chain folks and we have no record of ever having done business with a vendor by that name…”