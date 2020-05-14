Young boy shows appreciation for B’ham waste management workers

Austyn & William. (Source: Austyn Martin)
By Sara Hampton | May 14, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 11:50 AM

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Little William showed his appreciation for waste management workers this week.

Austyn Martin, aka “Mr. Garbage man,” snapped a few pictures with William and some of his homemade signs.

William helped his family make signs to thank the workers, one reading, “Thank you Mr. Garbage man for your service! We are thankful for you!”

Thank you signs on garbage cans. (Source: Austyn Martin)

William’s dad says he and the other neighborhood kids are always excited to see the waste management workers. They sometimes bring them drinks and have gotten to know each other over the years, developing a sweet friendship.

The family also made this sign, complete with pictures of garbage trucks:

Thank you sign. (Source: Austyn Martin)

