Should youth sports reopen in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a topic Lt. Gov. Ainsworth brought up during a news conference on Friday concerning recommendations for reopening Alabama: youth sports, specifically baseball.
During the news conference Ainsworth said he felt there are safe ways to restart spring youth team sports like baseball as soon as May 11.
Ainsworth posted a question on Twitter Tuesday asking parents if they would feel safe letting their children play on May 11.
In a response to a reply on that post, Hoover City Councilman John Lyda said he felt youth sports were vital to his city’s financial health and local economy.
