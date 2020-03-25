East Alabama libraries offering curbside service during pandemic

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - While many area libraries are closed right now, two in east Alabama are giving curbside service.
The Anniston-Calhoun County Library is offering book checkout, among other services.
People can call, email, ring the bell on the side door or even honk their horn for service.
A library employee with gloves and occasionally a mask will come out to take care of them.
The library workers can also print things, like resumes and tax forms, and fax things as well. But of course, it’s also available to check out books and other items.
“Some of the things that are available for checking out are kits that are available for kids, which have activities in them, and things like that, called Discovery Kits. We also have board games that can be checked out, DVDs that can be checked out,” says library director Teresa Kiser.
Kiser says each of the return materials are wiped down with a 10% bleach cleaning solution to kill any infection.
Kiser says their Wi-Fi points have been moved to offer Wi-Fi outside the library.
Patrons who wish to check out books or other items can go to http://publiclibrary.cc/pickup or email books@publiclibrary.cc. For document services, you can email print@publiclibrary.cc.
They can also text their requests to 256-294-4263 or call the library's landline at 256-237-8501 then press 2.
Nearby in Oxford, their library is offering many of the same services curbside. Patrons may call 256-831-1750 or email oplcirculation@oxfordal.gov or visit that library’s website at http://oxfordpl.org/.
