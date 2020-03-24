3 Birmingham-area restaurants close within days of each other

3 Birmingham-area restaurants close within days of each other
March 24, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 6:31 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Birmingham-area restaurants are now closed.

Popular Lakeview restaurant Babalu announced they're closing for good because of the coronavirus crisis.

The restaurant group that owns them says they’re closing Babalu locations in both Birmingham and Knoxville, and they are quote “in survival mode” to make it through the coronavirus shutdowns.

Brio restaurant at Brookwood Village has also closed.

The restaurant didn’t give a reason for closing, but a sign on their door says this was a difficult decision and thanked customers.

And Mile End Deli in Birmingham, near Rail Road Park, closed suddenly Monday.

Posted by Mile End Birmingham on Monday, March 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.