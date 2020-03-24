3 Birmingham-area restaurants close within days of each other

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Birmingham-area restaurants are now closed.
Popular Lakeview restaurant Babalu announced they're closing for good because of the coronavirus crisis.
The restaurant group that owns them says they’re closing Babalu locations in both Birmingham and Knoxville, and they are quote “in survival mode” to make it through the coronavirus shutdowns.
Brio restaurant at Brookwood Village has also closed.
The restaurant didn’t give a reason for closing, but a sign on their door says this was a difficult decision and thanked customers.
And Mile End Deli in Birmingham, near Rail Road Park, closed suddenly Monday.
