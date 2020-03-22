JCCEO closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An official for the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (JCCEO) says an employee at the Festival Head Start Center has tested positive for COVID-19.
The organization, which fights poverty and helps families in Jefferson County, says staff at that location have been asked to get tested and everyone else in the organization has been asked to stay home until further notice.
A Milk and Pampers giveaway the JCCEO had planned for Monday and Tuesday has been postponed.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.