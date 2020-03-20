Tuscaloosa City and County Schools partner to feed students out of school

Tuscaloosa mayor, superintendent answer questions
By Kelvin Reynolds | March 20, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 6:57 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City and County Schools are teaming up to feed thousands of students who are out of school now because of coronavirus concerns.

Students were supposed to return to class next week. Coronavirus concerns changed that.

Those school systems came up with a plan to ensure that kids who would normally eat free breakfast and lunch can still do that.

That was part of the focus of a Facebook Live Town Hall that includes Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria and others Friday.

The leaders answered questions about coronavirus in the Tuscaloosa area, and they also explained how parents can get food to their kids.

“It’ll be curbside so families come in with their children, birth to 18 years old and we’re able to provide a breakfast or lunch in a bag for every child we see,” Dr. Daria explained. The free drive up feeding program starts Monday morning.

Here’s a list of the times and places they are scheduled to happen:

Curb Side Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch

Tuscaloosa County School System Locations

Service Times: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday - Friday

Vance Elementary

Brookwood Elementary

Holt High

Maxwell Elementary

Taylorville Primary

Sipsey Valley Middle

Northside High

Flatwoods Elementary

Faucett-Vestavia Elementary

Crestmont Elementary

Nutrition Ignition Mobile Sites

Monday - Friday

9:45 to 10:10 am - Green Village Community

10:40 to 11 am - Valley Hill

11:20 to 11:50 am - Crescent East

12:35 to 12:55 pm - Brown House

1:05 to 1:25 pm - Knoll Circle

2 to 2:20 pm - Chestnut Trace

Tuscaloosa City Schools Locations

Service Times: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday - Friday

The Alberta School of Performing Arts

Central High

Woodland Forrest Elementary

Northridge Middle

Skyland Elementary

Westlawn Middle

Mobile Sites

Service Times: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday - Friday

Buddy's Food Mart - Rice Mine Road

Hay Court Apartments

Rosedale Apartments

Southview Elementary

