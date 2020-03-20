Tuscaloosa City and County Schools partner to feed students out of school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City and County Schools are teaming up to feed thousands of students who are out of school now because of coronavirus concerns.
Students were supposed to return to class next week. Coronavirus concerns changed that.
Those school systems came up with a plan to ensure that kids who would normally eat free breakfast and lunch can still do that.
That was part of the focus of a Facebook Live Town Hall that includes Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent Mike Daria and others Friday.
The leaders answered questions about coronavirus in the Tuscaloosa area, and they also explained how parents can get food to their kids.
“It’ll be curbside so families come in with their children, birth to 18 years old and we’re able to provide a breakfast or lunch in a bag for every child we see,” Dr. Daria explained. The free drive up feeding program starts Monday morning.
Here’s a list of the times and places they are scheduled to happen:
Curb Side Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch
Tuscaloosa County School System Locations
Service Times: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday - Friday
Vance Elementary
Brookwood Elementary
Holt High
Maxwell Elementary
Taylorville Primary
Sipsey Valley Middle
Northside High
Flatwoods Elementary
Faucett-Vestavia Elementary
Crestmont Elementary
Nutrition Ignition Mobile Sites
Monday - Friday
9:45 to 10:10 am - Green Village Community
10:40 to 11 am - Valley Hill
11:20 to 11:50 am - Crescent East
12:35 to 12:55 pm - Brown House
1:05 to 1:25 pm - Knoll Circle
2 to 2:20 pm - Chestnut Trace
Tuscaloosa City Schools Locations
Service Times: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday - Friday
The Alberta School of Performing Arts
Central High
Woodland Forrest Elementary
Northridge Middle
Skyland Elementary
Westlawn Middle
Mobile Sites
Service Times: 11 am to 1 pm, Monday - Friday
Buddy's Food Mart - Rice Mine Road
Hay Court Apartments
Rosedale Apartments
Southview Elementary
