Where to get help during school shutdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many parents are now faced with a daunting task as schools close for the next two and a half weeks. The good news is business owners are trying to take the load off parents any way they can.
“You are surrounded every day by people who face issues of food scarcity," says Bart Styes.
The owners of Wild Roast Coffee would normally be celebrating their one year anniversary this month, but instead, they’re calling on the community to help them help others. They want to act as a drop-off location for food and other donations.
“Not only do they need food, but they need toiletries. Especially when you think about maybe a middle or a high school girl, needs feminine hygiene products.”
Bart Styes owns Wild Roast Coffee with his wife Shannon. They’re looking to help those whose parents aren’t getting the needed time off and who aren’t able to go make trips to the store.
“Then we’re going to have some kids in our community who are really going to be in dire straits without our help.”
They’re not the only ones helping out. Homewood Bagel Company is offering free cereal breakfasts and peanut butter and jelly sandwich lunches. Pizzeria GM is offering free meals to all children. And kids eat free lunches Monday through Friday, and free dinners Tuesday, at Ash in Homewood.
The USDA has also allowed Alabama schools to offer meal service during these closures. Normally requirements suggest the meals be given in a group setting, but they are waiving that requirement because of the social distancing everyone is supposed to be observing.
