Bradley Byrne battling in Republican Primary for US Senate seat
Rep. Bradley Byrne answered media questions about Space Force in Huntsville on April 15, 2019. (Source: WAFF)
By Sara Hampton | March 3, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST - Updated March 3 at 6:06 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - Bradley Byrne is currently the U.S. Representative for Alabama’s 1st congressional district. Byrne has held this position since 2014, making this his third term.

The congressman is giving up his congressional seat to run instead for the Senate seat held by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.

Bradley Byrne election campaign signs. (Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

On Super Tuesday, voters will choose between Byrne, Tommy Tubberville, Jeff Sessions, Stanley Adair, Arnold Mooney, Roy Moore, and Ruth Page Nelson in the U.S. Senate Primary Election.

Byrne’s campaign watch party is being held at Wintzell’s Oyster House in Mobile. He is expected to arrive between 8-9 p.m.

Wintzell's Oyster House in Mobile. (Source: Sara Hampton/WBRC)

