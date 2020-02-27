Police investigating homicide at Irondale apartment complex

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Irondale police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man that could be connected to a homicide in Center Point.
Authorities say Derrick Gerod Marks was shot and killed at Hunter Ridge Apartments in the 2900 block of Hunter Ridge Drive on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m. Marks was found in the parking lot by first responders and taken to St. Vincent’s East, where he died shortly afterward.
Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates said it is believed the fatal shooting is connected to 21-year-old Delquan McNeily’s death earlier that day. McNeily was shot and killed at Corey’s Barbershop in Center Point.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.