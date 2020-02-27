Judges dismisses lawsuit by Nancy Worley

Judges dismisses lawsuit by Nancy Worley
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Kenneth Smith | February 27, 2020 at 12:33 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 12:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - A big ruling in the fight over control of the Alabama Democratic Party.

A Montgomery judge dismissed a lawsuit on Thursday by former chairwoman Nancy Worley, ruling the court lacks jurisdiction to decide who the party chair is.

Worley filed the lawsuit after a faction within the Alabama Democratic Party elected a different a chairman, Representative Christopher England.

The lawsuit claimed the meeting to elect England was illegal because they operated under illegal bylaws.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.