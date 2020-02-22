City investigating after dozens of toilets found dumped in Roebuck neighborhood

ROEBUCK, Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, we found dozens of toilets dumped in the front yard in a Roebuck neighborhood. The toilets and parts that go with them are outside of a home in the 400 block of Gene Reed Road.
We don't know who put them there, but neighbors say they've been there for at least a few days and causing an eyesore for the community.
The city found out about the toilets earlier this week. The situation has been turned over to code enforcement and will fall under the city's new anti-littering campaign. If the city finds out who dumped the toilets, that person or company could end up in court, paying big fines and forced to clean up.
“It’s not fair for the taxpayers to have to clean up somebody else’s mess. That is outside the scope of what the services that the city of Birmingham provides for all of the citizens,” Hunter Williams, city councilman for District 2 said.
No one was at that home while we were there today. The city wants neighbors to report any illegal dumping especially with developers or landlords.
You can find out more about the city’s anti-littering effort here.
