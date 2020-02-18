Does your family have a severe weather plan?

By Ugochi Iloka | February 18, 2020 at 6:47 AM CST - Updated February 18 at 6:47 AM

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - With this week being severe weather awareness week, Northport Fire and Rescue want you and your family to be prepared as possible.

They want you to come up with a plan for severe weather that includes a first aid kit, evacuation route and a financial plan.

When putting together a plan, you need to ask these four questions with your family and friends to start your emergency plan:

  • How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?
  • What is my shelter plan?
  • What is my evacuation exit?
  • What is my family communication plan?

Then you want to consider specific needs in your household.

  • Responsibilities for assisting others
  • Dietary needs
  • Medical needs including prescriptions and equipment
  • Disabilities or access and functional needs including devices and equipment
  • Cultural or language barriers

You can download and fill out a family emergency plan or use them as a guide to create your own. You can learn more here.

