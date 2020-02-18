Does your family have a severe weather plan?

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - With this week being severe weather awareness week, Northport Fire and Rescue want you and your family to be prepared as possible.
They want you to come up with a plan for severe weather that includes a first aid kit, evacuation route and a financial plan.
When putting together a plan, you need to ask these four questions with your family and friends to start your emergency plan:
- How will I receive emergency alerts and warnings?
- What is my shelter plan?
- What is my evacuation exit?
- What is my family communication plan?
Then you want to consider specific needs in your household.
- Responsibilities for assisting others
- Dietary needs
- Medical needs including prescriptions and equipment
- Disabilities or access and functional needs including devices and equipment
- Cultural or language barriers
You can download and fill out a family emergency plan or use them as a guide to create your own. You can learn more here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.