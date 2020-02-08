Man accused of killing Kimberly Police Officer has spent most of life in prison or on probation

An arrest in Winston County in 2009 led to his first stint in state prison and ultimately, federal prison. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon and theft of property. According to court documents, he pleaded guilty to the drug charge and was sentenced to 5 years in state prison. A few months later, Johnson was found guilty of possession/receiving a controlled substance out of Cullman County and sentenced to an 18 month split sentence, according to ADOC. He was released on probation in August 2012.