A Key Lime Pie recipe using Wind & Willow Key Lime Cheeseball & Dessert Mix sold at The Happy Olive in Mountain Brook. (Made from sugar, fructose, natural and artificial flavors.)
The Graham crunch topping has sugar, wheat flour, soybean oil, and cinnamon.
Ingredients:
8 oz Cream Cheese
8 oz Whipped Topping
1 x Graham Cracker Pie Crust
Directions:
Combine dessert mix with cream cheese. Fold in whipped topping and spoon into crust. Sprinkle with topping and refrigerate until opening. Enjoy!
