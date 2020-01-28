ALDOT to crackdown on litter problem in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you litter around Tuscaloosa, The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is teaming up with local law enforcement to crack down on litter bugs. This comes after more than 100 tons of litter were picked up on highways and the interstate last year.
ALDOT compares the amount of litter found in Tuscaloosa last year, to an empty 20 ounce bottle reaching from Tuscaloosa to Dallas with room to spare, also weighing more than an average blue whale.
ALDOT is now working with state troopers to create random check points where they will weed out litter bugs.
You’ll probably see more troopers at the exit ramps, on I-20/59 keeping an eye out for those who toss their garbage on the the side of the road. The fine in Alabama has gone up from $250 to $500 for those who litter. If you are a repeat offender it could go up to $1000.
"You don’t want people coming to Tuscaloosa and see this litter, we should be prideful of so many things . Having this litter not only is negative to the environment, it’s negative to drivers who have to swerve to avoid things to be thrown out,” said John McWilliams ALDOT West Central Spokesperson.
McWilliams said to leave a plastic bag in your car to store your trash while driving to keep you from littering.
