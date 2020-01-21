Work still underway on I-59/20

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The I-59/20 bridge replacement in downtown Birmingham has opened to drivers.
However, there is still some work to be done.
ALDOT will now begin repairing the streets that run underneath the interstate that might have been damaged during construction.
Workers will also resurface portions of Carraway Blvd, which saw increased traffic during the shutdown, and the I-59/20 and I-65 interchange.
They’ll also begin work underneath the bridges, building sidewalks, and streetscapes. A new park known as CityWalk will also be constructed.
