UAB announces full tuition scholarship in support of Birmingham Promise Initiative

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and University of Alabama at Birmingham President Ray Watts stood side by side at a podium to announce a partnership to send Birmingham City students to UAB tuition free.
The Birmingham Promise scholarship at UAB covers tuition and may be awarded for up to five years of full-time study at UAB.
“We’ve asked students for this year is to apply for admission to UAB, as well as the FAFSA by February 1. From that we will take a look at federal aid that they’re eligible for. Our commitment, through this partnership, is to meet what we call the last dollar. So our goal is for students that are admitted to UAB, that they would not have to pay tuition to attend," said Tyler Peterson with UAB admissions.
In order to qualify for the scholarship, students must:
- Be meet UAB 2020 admission requirements, including a minimum 20 ACT score and a minimum of 2.75 GPA.
- Be admitted to UAB as a first-time, full-time freshman, in the fall semester of the academic year immediately following their high school graduation.
- Complete the FAFSA form and UAB application by Feb. 1, 2020. After this year, the deadline will be Dec. 1.
To maintain eligibility, students must pass 67% of hours attempted and maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher.
The Birmingham Promise program is Mayor Woodfin’s initiative to create educational and career opportunities for students in the Birmingham City School system.
“UAB is one of the largest producers of talent in our state, and it is also Alabama’s largest employer,” said Woodfin. “The partnership shows that UAB is invested in developing the hopes, dreams and capabilities of our next generation. UAB’s partnership in the Birmingham Promise is an example of the collaboration we need to make our community more connected and our economy more competitive.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.