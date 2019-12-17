New locally owned restaurant opens in Hoover

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In a sea of chains, Hoover now has a new, locally owned, restaurant option.
150 and Main just opened a week ago in Patton Creek. The warm ambiance pairs well with a menu heavy in southern traditions.
“The menu is based on locally raised products, gulf seafood and homemade sides,” says Managing Partner Gary McGee “When you think about the different side items you would get at grandma’s house, mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens, mac and cheese paired with gulf seafood we thought it was a great combination.”
The menu has everything from a seafood platter and crab cakes to ribs and fried chicken.
“When we thought about the area we thought about the people in the area. Most of the people in the state of Alabama grew up on the south foods we offer. Then pair that with gulf seafood,” says McGee. “Everyone from this area goes down to the gulf, to go down and experience a lot of the things they get down there, between fresh fish, the shrimp, the oysters and crab claws, we felt like we could bring the product to this area and do the same thing here they are doing down there.”
McGee has worked in the restaurant industry for years, and also owns The Gray Lady Bar and Grille in Tuscaloosa.
He says he’s thrilled to open a business in the Birmingham are.
“The location is amazing, and we are just happy to be a part of hoover right now,” says McGee.
150 and Main will be open for lunch and dinner the week, Monday through Thursday from 11 am until 9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am until 10pm, and for brunch on Sundays from 10:30 am until 3pm.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.