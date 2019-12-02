Suspect in Aniah Blanchard case faces capital murder charge; state seeking death penalty

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect in the Aniah Blanchard case is now facing a capital murder charge.
During a press conference on Monday, it was revealed that Blanchard died from a gunshot wound.
Ibraheem Yazeed will be charged with capital murder and the state will seek the death penalty, according to Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.
Yazeed was initially arrested and charged with kidnapping. After a medical examiner ruled Blanchard’s death as a homicide by gunshot wound, Yazeed’s kidnapping charge is being upgraded to capital murder.
It was determined that Yazeed abducted Blanchard from the Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn in October. On Nov. 25, Blanchard’s remains were found on County Road 2 in Macon County, Alabama.
Hughes said the investigation has determined Yazeed to be the lone person responsible for Blanchard’s abduction and her murder. He remains in the Lee County Jail without bond.
