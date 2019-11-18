Bright Star Owner Jimmy Koikos remembered

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jimmy Koikos died over the weekend. He ran the Bright Star restaurant for about 60 years.
It was a normal lunch crowd Monday at the Bright Star but there was a big difference.
“You were sad. Sad, I would say and grateful that Jimmy is no longer suffering. He meant so much to us, a role model,” Stacey Craig, a niece said.
The famous came to the Bright Star. Being a big University of Alabama fan, this included Coach Paul Bryant, Coach Stallings and Coach Saban. Still even Auburn fans say they miss Koikos.
“He always let me wear my Auburn hat. He would give me a Roll Tide. He was a great man,” Joseph Tallent, a customer said.
Customers came time and time again to the Bright Star in part due to the food, but also due to Koikos. Charles Faulkner and his wife eat the restaurant after church every week.
“His business model. He is walking around in the dining room. Greeting you and saying thank you,” Faulkner said.
Customers and friends will tell you Koikos was born to serve and to be at the Bright Star.
“He grew up in the restaurant and he was at home and everybody who walked through that door was his friend. He would always raise his hand and say hey my buddies,” Susie Martin said.
While Koikos loss is a blow, the Bright Star will continue on.
“Bright Star is not going anywhere. We are going to continue to provide fine food, best food, the freshest seafood,”Craig said.
Jimmy Koikos, his family, and staff planned to have a succession ready when he became ill. A visitation and service is planned tomorrow and his funeral for Wednesday.
