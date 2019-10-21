ALDOT gives update on 59/20 Bridge Project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 59/20 Bridge Project is nearing the end of the road.
On Monday, ALDOT gave an update after a major milestone was hit last week -- placement of the last of 2300 bridge segments.
There is still a lot of work to do on the 59/20 bridge project. Drivers will tell you it’s not easy getting around the construction work.
“It’s actually been hectic trying to find detours to downtown because we both work downtown,” Andrea Robinson said.
ALDOT Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard showed how all the bridge segments are in place, but there is more work to be done.
"Still have some work to complete. Closure pours are being constructed at this time. The contractor is moving forward to be sure work is being done in a timely manner,” Leonard said.
Barriers have to be put in place to separate the road and the sides of the bridge. Then there is lighting and signage work. There is more work to be done on the bridge off and on ramps from 31st St. and the Red Mountain Expressway.
Leonard said it should be even safer once this is finished.
“This is where we had a lot of accidents and crashes in the previous configuration of the interchange. That is separated now,” Leonard said
Drivers are hopeful their frustration will end soon.
“It’s been okay. I know we are going to have a brand new freeway," Robinson said.
If the project finishes by the end of January, the contractor earns a $15 million bonus.
