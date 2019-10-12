Last segment of 59/20 bridge to be installed Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities expect for the last segment of I-59/20 to be installed on Tuesday.
According Linda Crockett with the Alabama Department of Transportation, the final segment will be installed on October 15. If there is a weather delay, it will be installed the following morning.
ALDOT is asking that drivers consider alternate routes and observe work zone speed limits.
Here is the full release:
BIRMINGHAM– As construction continues in downtown Birmingham for Interstate Improvements, the Alabama Department of Transportation announces the following:
Weather permitting, Tuesday, October 15th at 2 p.m. the contractor plans on installing the last pre-cast segments for the mainline of the CBD Bridge.
The contractor plans to transport the final segment to the location prior to lifting it into place. The location of the installation is in the general area of Carraway Blvd. and Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd.
If there is inclement weather, this work will be postponed until Wednesday morning.
This work is a part of the I-59/20 Central Business District (CBD) Interchange and Bridge Replacement Project.
Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use extreme caution in this area. ALDOT thanks motorists for their patience during this Construction Operation to improve Alabama’s roadways.
ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama. For additional information please visit our project website www.5920bridge.com and for traffic alerts and updates follow us on Facebook and Twitter @5920bridge.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.