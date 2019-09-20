Company now offering ‘vape detector’ for use in school restrooms

Soter CEO Derek Peterson says they are in 46 states across the country and they are getting calls from 60 schools a day. The detector can be put in restrooms or other places where schools can’t put video cameras or microphones. These detectors cost about $1,000 each. The detectors can detect electronic cigarette smoking and send an alert to a school official’s cell phone. That information can be used by the school to catch the students and help them develop a way to stop vaping.