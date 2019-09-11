Money for Justice?

"There was no Brady violation in this case. Brady v. Maryland requires the prosecutor to turn over evidence that exists at the time of trial that is favorable or exculpatory to the criminal defendant. When Violet Ellison testified at Johnson's capital murder trial, she was unaware that the Governor's Office had stated it would give $10,000 to someone who had information leading to the arrest and conviction of Johnson. Three years after the trial, presumably when she learned that a reward had been offered, Ellison requested the cash reward that had been offered by the Governor. The District Attorney's Office agreed that she had given information leading to Johnson's conviction and the court awarded her $5000. Thus, at the time of Johnson's trial, the prosecutor was unaware that Ellison would request the cash award several years after the trial and there was no suppression of evidence that might have been favorable to Johnson. The information concerning the cash award was recently turned over after it was discovered in the District Attorney's Office in an unrelated file. It had apparently been misfiled at some point and was not included in Johnson's file retained by the Jefferson County District Attorney."