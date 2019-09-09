Property condemned after people go without water for days in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: UPDATE: Woodside Condominiums treasurer, Ethel Sizemore says Birmingham Water Works crews are on the way to turn the water back on.
Sizemore is working out a payment plan on a more than $130,000 bill.
People who live in Woodside Condominiums in Center Point have been without water since Wednesday.
There are being told to move out after the city condemned the complex.
The water was shut off because of a delinquent bill, according to Mayor Tom Henderson.
People in the area are now bringing in water to help.
People have been using bottled water to flush toilets, bathe and cook.
Residents claim water is part of their rent and they say they’ve paid. A spokesperson for the Birmingham Water Works said they don’t answer questions about customer accounts.
Brittany Dionne is working to get more information.
