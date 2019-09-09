Golf Tournament raises thousands for Easter Seals

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly one hundred golfers braved the heat on Sunday, raising money to help children with disabilities.
The Pub 261 9th Annual Golf Tournament benefiting Easter Seals of Birmingham was held at Heatherwood Hills Country Club in Shelby County.
After the tournament, the golfers gathered at Pub 261 in Pelham for lunch. That's where Easter Seals was presented with a check for just over 12 thousand dollars. All of that money will go to the organization's Pediatric Clinic in Pelham.
"We have several of our customers who have children with special needs, and it was brought to my attention we should do this for Easter Seals," explained Mike Sarvaunt, Co-owner of Pub 261. "It's a local charity and all the money that is raised here gets to stay with the Pelham area."
"We don't turn anybody away for their lack or inability to pay, and so it's really important for us to partner and get support from the community such as Mike," said Jennifer Shaw, who severs on Easter Seal's Board of Directors.
At its pediatric clinic, Easter Seals provides several therapies, including speech-language, occupational, physical, and pediatric feeding. The organization says it also works with the families of children with disabilities.
Besides the 97 golfers playing in Sunday's tournament, there were also 36 sponsors. One of those was Bama Budweiser of Shelby County. According to Calvin Ransom, Brand Manager at Bama Budweiser, his company sponsored three teams, and he played on one them.
"We teed off at like 8am, getting out there and being done by noon, we get to come back to Pub 261 for lunch to go over some stuff and raise even more money with some of the raffles that we have for Easter Seals. It's a great time," said Ransom.
The golf tournament comes on the same week Easter Seals is observing its 100th birthday with a celebration on Thursday at the Pelham Pediatric Clinic. You can learn more about Easter Seals, and the services offered to both children and adults by going to the organization’s website.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.