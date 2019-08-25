Man dead, child critical in domestic dispute in Madison County

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Investigators were called to a report of a domestic dispute just after 12:30 Saturday afternoon at a home on Barberry Lane in Toney.
Investigators say they found a juvenile outside the home with his hands raised walking toward them. Deputies arrested the juvenile.
They found two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside the house. An adult and juvenile were taken to Huntsville Hospital by ambulance.
The adult died at the hospital. The juvenile was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where he is in critical condition.
The juvenile is charged as an adult with murder and attempted murder and was booked into the Madison County Metro Jail.
We’re told this was a dispute involving family members. Right now, authorities are not releasing names, pending notification of family members.
