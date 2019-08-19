Huntsville race car champion’s victory cut short after grandpa suffers heart attack

“Actually when I got out of the car I heard someone yell, then I saw my dad takeoff and then after my dad took off, I went after him and I saw it all happening up there. They did compressions and got him back going up there and they put him back in the ambulance. They carried him to Huntsville hospital and when he got there, he was really responsive to all of us. He even talked to me about the race. He was more upset he couldn’t get his picture taken than anything else,” said Bishop.