FDA allowing new antidepressant on the market

Clinical trials suggested the nasal spray version of esketamine could help treatment-resistant depression patients get significantly better. That nasal spray medication is now being manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals as a drug called SpravatoTM. Even with FDA approval, there are still several hurdles to clear before this treatment is accessible in Alabama. “The treatment itself, the medication is very, very expensive, so most people are not going to be able to pay out of pocket,” said Shelton.