ALDOT says 59/20 bridge replacement project on schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Construction work remains on schedule as the 59/20 bridge replacement project continues in downtown Birmingham.
Officials with ALDOT announced Friday that 50% of the bridge segments are in place and 70% of the construction work for phase three is complete.
Regional Engineer DeJarvis Leonard said Johnson Brothers should meet the contract deadline of late March 2020 to have the bridges open for traffic.
Total completion of the project is set for November 2020.
If the contractor finished by late January, the company would earn a $15 million bonus.
