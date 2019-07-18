Nonprofit helping make fresh food more accessible in Bessemer

BLFEN is also teaming up with other local groups for Bessemer Food Connection 2019 on Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Bessemer Recreation Center. Openshaw says the symposium will include sessions on nutritional trends and growing healthy food. If you are interested in attending, you can find more information on the EventBrite page or by calling Openshaw at 205-907-4099.