I-59/20 bridge project update

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Work on the 59/20 Bridge Project continues. On Monday, ALDOT provided an update on the construction project.
The work is 65% finished on Phase Three.
"They are installing about 400 segments a month in the progress they have currently been making,” said DeJarvius Leonard, ALDOT Regional Engineer. “We are very excited. The contractor is making progress. We feel confident at this point that the 14 month deadline should be met at this point.”
That is what drivers want to hear since the detours have forced numerous 18-wheelers to take alternate routes in downtown.
“I’m in the trucking business. I’m used to dealing with trucks. It’s the closure of certain roads when the traffic is diverted,” said driver Joe Perry.
“Coming down through here on Carraway Boulevard, it has been kind of hectic with some drivers who don’t know how to get around here," said driver Johnnie Jones.
Accidents have increased on the detour routes as drivers try to get around the construction.
“It’s getting a little better. It was worst when it first started by the way they had it setup. Like I said all of a sudden you have drivers who don’t know where they are going,” Jones said.
News of being on schedule or possibly finishing early is welcome news.
“Ecstatic. Ecstatic,” Perry said.
ALDOt is working with the City of Birmingham and the BJCC about the design for under the bridges once that work is complete. That latest design should be made public in about a month.
