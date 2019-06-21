Rolling Boutique hitting the road in Walker County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The next time you're out and about in Walker County, you might run into Dottie.
That's what team members at Monogram Fever in Curry are calling their new rolling boutique. It's named after owner Debbie Tuggle's mother.
"My mom loved clothing and made most of it," said Tuggle.
Dottie hit the road for the first time last weekend. It's filled with clothes, jewelry, and other items that are sold at Monogram Fever's brick and mortar store in Curry Shopping Plaza. The rolling boutique includes a cash register and dressing room.
According to Tuggle, the goal is take the mobile showroom to smaller communities and encourage people to spend their money locally. Tuggle, who is a retired elementary school teacher, also hopes to help schools in the area.
"I know what it's like when you never have enough money," explained Tuggle. "There are so many clubs in the schools now. We're hoping we can get with them and use it as a fundraising source for them to help get our name out there."
Tuggle says you can also expect to see Dottie making appearances at big events in the area. You can keep up with Monogram Fever and Dottie by going following their Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.