New turf for Jasper Vikings

JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - When high school football season kicks off in just over 60 days, the Jasper Vikings in Walker County will be playing on artificial turf.
At the end of last football season, the Jasper City School Board approved replacing the turf, which Principal Jonathan Allen says is decades overdue.
"This project was about a 30 year deferment of maintenance," said Allen. "We were essentially, with all the rain that we had, playing in a marsh."
According to Allen, crews discovered several layers of field while doing the groundwork. He says the school board looked at the different options and decided an artificial turf was the best option.
"This product is something we can feel confident is safe for our students, will maintain a consistent playing surface, and give us ample opportunity to practice on the same field that we'll play on each Friday night," explained Allen.
He says the new turf will be ready for the Vikings first game of the season, which is Aug. 22, against Cullman High School. Besides the new turf, there are also upgrades being made to other parts of the stadium, which Allen says will create a better environment for fans.
“In the South, football is the hub of our community, and it’s our culture,” said Allen.
