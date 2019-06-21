I59/20 bridge project will impact certain streets beginning Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The I-59/20 bridge project will impact certain streets in the area beginning Monday, June 24th.
The following streets will be closed:
- 15th Street N
- 18th Street N
- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd - between 9th Avenue and Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.
- 23rd Street N
- 25th Street N
In addition, the following streets will be open:
- 16th Street N
- 19th Street N
- 22nd Street N
- 24th Street N
Detour signs will be in place where necessary.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.