I59/20 bridge project will impact certain streets beginning Monday
By WBRC Staff | June 21, 2019 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated June 21 at 4:56 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The I-59/20 bridge project will impact certain streets in the area beginning Monday, June 24th.

The following streets will be closed:

- 15th Street N

- 18th Street N

- Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd - between 9th Avenue and Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

- 23rd Street N

- 25th Street N

In addition, the following streets will be open:

- 16th Street N

- 19th Street N

- 22nd Street N

- 24th Street N

Detour signs will be in place where necessary.

