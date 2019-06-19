UAB Math Camp helps teens think about business and entrepreneurship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children are out of school right now, but that’s not stopping them from learning at The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s summer camps.
One of those camps was held Wednesday at the UAB Collat School of Business.
Middle school students from our area took part in Money Math Camp and learned about entrepreneurship.
According to Dr. Stephanie Yates, the Director and Endowed Professor at UAB Regions Institute for Financial Education, the goal is to teach the teenagers skills they can use everyday, and maybe spark a fire in them to be entrepreneurs and business leaders in the future.
"We're almost tricking them into learning , which is okay," explained Yates. "Even though we're having fun, there are some very basic and important lessons that they're learning."
“They can teach stuff that helps you in the real life experiences, so you’ll be ready for when real life comes to you,” said Christion Griddes, an eighth grader at McAdory Elementary School.
Money Math Camp is just one of the many camps UAB offers. There are still some spots open for upcoming summer camps. You can find more information by going to uab.edu/news/summer.
