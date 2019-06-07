Former WNBA player needs help raising money to create youth center in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Former WNBA player Deanna Jackson wants to keep kids active and out of trouble after school in Irondale, but she needs your help.
A lot of help that is.
Jackson has been a part of We Are 1, a youth program that goes to different cities in Alabama where they train and mentor kids.
She noticed Irondale didn't have a rec center.
So she found a space, right down the road from city hall, where she wants to open a youth center for kids to come meet with mentors, exercise, and do school work.
But the space needs a lot of work.
“We need somewhere for the youth. Most kids, they go home, and they don’t have anything to do. And my mom always taught me an idle mind is the devil’s workshop, so we have to have something for the kids,” she said.
