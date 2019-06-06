Alabama LGBTQ groups start petition to oust Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers

"In a state like Alabama there are no state-wide protections for LGBTQ people. You can be fired for being yourself in your workplace. You can be evicted from where you live because you identify as LGBTQ and there are no state-wide protections for that. So, when people make comments about killing LGBTQ people, you’re talking about people in your community, in your state. " He says the petition to oust Chambers is the first step. “What needs to happen next is more than just a resignation of an individual it has to be about a shift in culture,” Foster said.